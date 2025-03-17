Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,702 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 453% compared to the average volume of 489 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $27.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.
View Our Latest Research Report on ARQQ
Arqit Quantum Trading Up 35.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Consumers Are Cutting Back, But These 3 Stocks Will Stay Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.