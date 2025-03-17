Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,702 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 453% compared to the average volume of 489 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $27.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $52.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

