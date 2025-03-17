Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 5.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.36. 1,679,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,861,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 7.3 %

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

