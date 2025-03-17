Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,572 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.95% of Twist Bioscience worth $137,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 104,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 128.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $74,264.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,220,573.60. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $62,131.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,514,890.90. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,712 shares of company stock worth $1,597,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 2.1 %

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

