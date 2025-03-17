U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27), Zacks reports.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Gold stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 364,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,702. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded U.S. Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

