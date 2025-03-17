United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bancorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. United Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.38.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 16.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

