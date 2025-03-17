Valued Retirements Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Valued Retirements Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

