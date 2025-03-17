Valued Retirements Inc. Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Valued Retirements Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,196,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,523,000 after buying an additional 144,824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,415,000 after buying an additional 277,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,631,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,087,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after buying an additional 270,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5,078.7% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,025,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after buying an additional 1,986,646 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

