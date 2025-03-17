Valued Retirements Inc. Sells 3,717 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Valued Retirements Inc. reduced its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. eXp World comprises 1.0% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $60,767,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in eXp World by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after purchasing an additional 117,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after purchasing an additional 118,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 123,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 75,431 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,853,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,969,184. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 336,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

