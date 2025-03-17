Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $193.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

