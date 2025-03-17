Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lifted by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $193.08 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

