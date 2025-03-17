Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after buying an additional 4,280,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

