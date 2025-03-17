Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $203.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.66 and a 1 year high of $222.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.83.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

