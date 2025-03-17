Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $257.31 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.