Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Cut by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $517.46 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.