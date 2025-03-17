Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Boosted by Yardley Wealth Management LLC

Yardley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 553,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 148,364 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 192,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.76 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.