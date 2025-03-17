Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 23.6% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $276.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.39 and a 200-day moving average of $290.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

