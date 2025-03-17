Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 37,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 532,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Veradigm Price Performance
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
