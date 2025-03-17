Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,922,000 after acquiring an additional 421,377 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 994,775 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

