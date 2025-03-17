Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after buying an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,614,000 after purchasing an additional 308,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,433,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $87.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

