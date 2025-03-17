Vestcor Inc Has $554,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $606.06 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $636.23 and a 200-day moving average of $715.42.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

