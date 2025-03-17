Vestcor Inc Sells 3,218 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in InMode were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in InMode by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of InMode by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

A number of research firms have commented on INMD. Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

