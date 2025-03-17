Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $12.14. 146,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,367. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
