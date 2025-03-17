Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $12.14. 146,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,367. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,689,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at $3,079,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,436,000.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

