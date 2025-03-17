Vivek Raj Sells 250,000 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,142.42. This represents a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Perimeter Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. 1,009,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.91. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

