Vivek Raj Sells 250,000 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,142.42. This represents a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %
Perimeter Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. 1,009,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.91. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.93.
Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions
About Perimeter Solutions
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perimeter Solutions
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.