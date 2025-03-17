VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Up 29.5% in February

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 735,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 13th total of 568,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 811,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VTEX Trading Up 6.2 %

VTEX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,607. The company has a market cap of $936.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. VTEX has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Get VTEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTEX shares. Citigroup started coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.70 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VTEX from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on VTEX from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VTEX by 31.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 116,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in VTEX by 51.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 275,024 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. AMS Capital Ltda grew its stake in VTEX by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,121,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 395,030 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in VTEX by 2,128.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 558,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 533,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.