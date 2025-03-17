Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Short Interest Update

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 104,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $267.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.64. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.86.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 9.23%.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Raymond Gerke sold 2,738 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $38,715.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,922.76. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $42,583.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,078 shares in the company, valued at $963,572.50. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,669 shares of company stock worth $929,283. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.