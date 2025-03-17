Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $276.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

