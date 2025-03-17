Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 217,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $340.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $307.05 and a one year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

