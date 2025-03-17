Wealth Architects LLC Buys 302 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $59.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

