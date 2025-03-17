Wealth Architects LLC Buys 75,797 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 963,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,797 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $46,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,211,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VEA stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.