Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

ELV opened at $421.72 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

