Wealth Architects LLC Has $17.48 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,628 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.91% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

