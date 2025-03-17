Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 54,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.42 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

