Wealth Architects LLC Sells 452 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,233,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $50,497.60. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock valued at $254,537,238. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.92, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

