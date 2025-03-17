Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 51.7% in February

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
EMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,874. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
