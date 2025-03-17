Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 131.4% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 68,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 140,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

WHG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. 6,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,349. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.07 million, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

