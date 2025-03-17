William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 38,212 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $375,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.