William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,191,166 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,191,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,984,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.34% of Talen Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $929,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,411,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,097,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $8,610,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

Talen Energy stock opened at $204.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $258.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TLN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.36.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

