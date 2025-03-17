William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,433,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Insmed worth $168,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $76.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $84.91.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The firm had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,310,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,553.60. This trade represents a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,640. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,957 shares of company stock worth $42,859,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

