William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $150.49 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,813,026 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.48% of BWX Technologies worth $150,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $98.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.