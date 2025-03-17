William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $176.63 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,690 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.57% of nVent Electric worth $176,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 108,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 151,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

nVent Electric Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

