William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,328,655 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,328,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.20% of ExlService worth $228,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,561,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $9,320,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

