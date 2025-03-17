WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

CXSE traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,783. The company has a market capitalization of $459.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $39.71.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.0891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXSE. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 135,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth $586,000.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

