Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Acquires 52,097 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Creekside Partners raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 244,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

