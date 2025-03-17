Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Purchases 23,546 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.6% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

