Yardley Wealth Management LLC Has $14.79 Million Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,550 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yardley Wealth Management LLC owned 1.19% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,195.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,943,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after buying an additional 3,869,164 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,561,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,866,000. Vested Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,924,000. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,953,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.