Yardley Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yardley Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFGR opened at $26.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

