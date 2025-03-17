Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 464.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka purchased 60,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,227.72. The trade was a 67.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,514.12. This trade represents a 120.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

