Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Update

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 13th total of 876,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 561,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,435. The trade was a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $165,326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,261.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after buying an additional 211,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,916,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ZG opened at $68.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -145.74, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.