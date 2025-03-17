Zircuit Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.22 Million (ZRC)

Zircuit (ZRC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Zircuit token can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zircuit has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Zircuit has a total market capitalization of $86.21 million and approximately $19.22 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,178.95 or 0.99817927 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,838.52 or 0.99409395 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zircuit Profile

Zircuit’s launch date was November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2. The official message board for Zircuit is discord.gg/zircuit. Zircuit’s official website is www.zircuit.com.

Buying and Selling Zircuit

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,491,598,748 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.03909511 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $15,500,279.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zircuit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zircuit using one of the exchanges listed above.

