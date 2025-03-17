Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 95290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading

